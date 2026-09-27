Bensalem police recover stolen property overnight, ask drivers to check their vehicles

One person was arrested during a vehicle theft investigation, and police are asking residents to report missing belongings.

BENSALEM, Pa. — Police arrested one person and recovered suspected stolen property during an overnight investigation into thefts from vehicles in Bensalem, prompting a request for residents to check whether anything is missing from their cars.

Officers recovered items believed to have been taken from vehicles, according to the department’s announcement. Police did not identify the person arrested or specify the charges, locations involved or types of property recovered.

Missing belongings could be connected to the investigation

“We are asking residents who believe their vehicle may have been broken into to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department to report the incident and determine whether their property may be connected to this investigation,” police said.

Residents whose vehicles were entered overnight and who are missing property should call 215-633-3719. The Bensalem Police Department lists that number as its contact line. Bensalem Police Department Police are seeking reports to help connect recovered belongings with their owners.

Police urge residents to lock vehicles

The Bucks County department also urged drivers to take precautions against theft. “Please remember to always lock your vehicle and remove valuables from plain sight,” police said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s theft prevention guidance similarly recommends locking vehicles and keeping valuables out of view. NHTSA The police announcement did not say whether the vehicles involved had been locked.