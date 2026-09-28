Rain Finally Moves Out as New Jersey Heads Into Sunnier, Warmer Week

Lingering showers and flooding remain a concern Monday morning, but New Jersey will dry out Tuesday before sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 70s and low 80s later this week.

NEW JERSEY — After a stormy weekend brought days of rain, strong winds and widespread flooding problems, New Jersey is finally beginning to dry out.

A few showers remain possible Monday morning, but the prolonged stretch of wet weather will give way to increasingly sunny conditions beginning Tuesday.

The change will not be immediate along the Jersey Shore, where flood warnings remain in effect Monday as runoff and elevated back-bay water continue causing problems even after the heaviest rain has ended.

Showers fade Monday

Monday will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, mainly before noon.

Temperatures will stay cool, with a high near 64 degrees and northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph. Any additional rainfall should generally amount to less than a tenth of an inch.

Monday night remains mostly cloudy with a low around 55 degrees and calm winds.

After that, the forecast improves considerably.

Sunshine returns Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees.

Winds will remain light, becoming northwest at around 5 mph during the day.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling to around 56.

Wednesday brings another mostly sunny day and a high near 75 degrees, followed by partly cloudy skies Wednesday night and a low near 59.

Temperatures push into the 80s

The latter half of the week will turn warmer.

Thursday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees.

Friday will also be mostly sunny, with temperatures approaching 79 before clouds increase Friday night.

That makes the coming week a significant change from the nor’easter conditions that soaked much of New Jersey over the weekend.

Coastal flooding remains a problem Monday

The improving sky does not mean all storm impacts are over.

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for Ocean and Coastal Ocean counties until 2 p.m. Monday.

Up to one foot of water above ground level is possible in vulnerable low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Flooding could continue to affect roads in coastal and bayside communities, and some partial or complete road closures remain possible.

Forecasters also warned that back-bay flooding could persist beyond Monday afternoon.

At Barnegat Bay near Barnegat Light, Monday morning’s tide was forecast to reach minor flood stage before water levels gradually decline through subsequent tide cycles.

Monmouth and Ocean counties dealing with stream flooding

A separate Flood Warning remained in effect Monday morning for southeastern Monmouth County and northeastern Ocean County.

The warning was scheduled to continue until 10:30 a.m.

Between four and six inches of rain fell across parts of the warned area during the previous three days, leaving streams elevated from runoff even though significant additional rainfall was not expected.

Allenwood was among the locations identified as potentially experiencing flooding.

Drivers should continue avoiding flooded roads until water levels recede.

A much quieter stretch ahead

The overall pattern improves sharply once Monday’s remaining showers leave the state.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s before temperatures climb toward 80 Thursday and Friday.