18-Year-Old Shot Near Towson University as Baltimore County Police Investigate

altimore County police are investigating a shooting near York Road in Towson that left an 18-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Baltimore County police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left an 18-year-old man wounded near York Road, Osler Drive and Campus View Drive in Towson.

TOWSON, MD — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot near Towson University, although police said the incident was not connected to the university.

Baltimore County officers were called to the 8000 block of York Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 for a report of shots fired.

Officers later found the victim in the area of Osler Drive and Campus View Drive suffering from a gunshot wound.

Victim expected to survive

Police said the 18-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not release his name or provide additional information about his condition.

Police say shooting not tied to Towson University

The Baltimore County Police Department said the shooting was not connected to Towson University.

Detectives with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636 (INFO).