Meadowbrook Road Remains Closed in Robbinsville After Wires Come Down

Robbinsville police said Meadowbrook Road remains closed Monday morning between Harvest Bend Road and Route 526 because of downed utility wires.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ — A section of Meadowbrook Road remained closed Monday morning as crews continued dealing with utility wires brought down in Robbinsville.

The Robbinsville Township Police Department said the roadway is closed between Harvest Bend Road and Route 526.

Downed wires blocking roadway

Police said downed wires are responsible for the continued closure.

No estimate was provided for when the roadway will reopen.

Motorists should avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes until police announce that the road is clear.

Drivers and pedestrians should also stay away from any fallen utility lines and treat them as energized.