Roads Close in Howell as Storm Brings Down Trees, Wires and Limbs

Howell Township police reported multiple road closures Sunday afternoon as worsening storm conditions brought down trees, limbs and utility wires across the township.

HOWELL, NJ — Several roads were closed in Howell Township Sunday as the weekend storm continued to batter the area, bringing down trees, branches and utility wires.

The Howell Township Police Department said Route 524 is closed between Route 524A and Yellowbrook Road.

Crow Hill Road is also closed between the two entrances to Crow Hill Lane.

Numerous trees and wires down across Howell

Police said the problems are not limited to the two announced closures.

“Numerous trees, limbs, and wires are down throughout the town,” the department said.

Authorities warned motorists who must travel to use extra caution as storm conditions continue.

“If you need to drive use caution throughout the remainder of the storm,” police said.

The department said its road-closure list will be updated as conditions change.

Storm continues affecting Monmouth County

The closures come as strong winds and rain continue affecting Howell Township and other parts of Monmouth County.

Drivers should avoid closed roads and never attempt to move around barricades, downed utility lines or fallen trees.

Residents encountering downed wires should remain clear of them and treat all lines as energized.