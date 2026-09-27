Princeton E-Bike Officer Reunites Lost Dog with Owner During Storm

A Princeton police bike patrol officer safely recovered a loose dog wandering near a roadway Sunday and returned the pet to its owner.

A Princeton police officer on bike patrol safely intercepted a loose dog wandering through town Sunday and reunited the animal with its owner.

PRINCETON, NJ — A Princeton dog is back home after slipping loose from a residence and wandering through town Sunday before being spotted by a police officer on bicycle patrol.

The Princeton Police Department said the officer was patrolling on one of the department’s e-bikes when the dog was located near a roadway.

The officer was able to safely get the animal away from traffic before determining where it belonged.

Dog returned home safely

Police said the dog was ultimately reunited with its owner without incident.

“Earlier today, a dog got loose from a home and was seen wandering in town,” the department said. “A bike patrol officer on one of our e-bikes was able to spot the dog and safely get it away from the road.”

“The dog is now back with its owner, safe and sound.”

No injuries were reported.

Police remind owners to secure pets

The department used the successful reunion to remind residents to make sure doors and gates are properly secured as high winds can open some fence gates during stormy weather.

Police also encouraged pet owners to keep a visible identification tag on their dogs or have them microchipped, which can make it easier to quickly locate an owner when an animal gets loose.

The Princeton Police Department said visible identification or a microchip can significantly shorten the time it takes to reunite a lost pet with its family.

A loose dog wandering through Princeton was safelyrecovered by an e-bike patrol officer Sunday and reunited with its owner without injury.