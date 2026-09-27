Georgetown Man Charged After HVAC Units Stolen From Home and Church in Sussex County

William Pusey of Georgetown was arrested after Delaware State Police linked him to stolen HVAC units taken from a residence and a Dagsboro church.

Delaware State Police say William Pusey, 46, stole HVAC units from a newly built Georgetown residence and a Dagsboro church before taking them to a local scrap yard for payment.

GEORGETOWN, DE — A Georgetown man has been arrested after Delaware State Police say investigators linked him to the theft of HVAC units from two separate Sussex County properties.

William Pusey, 46, was taken into custody Sept. 18 following an investigation into thefts reported three days earlier in Georgetown and Dagsboro.

HVAC unit stolen from newly constructed home

Troopers were called at approximately 8:55 a.m. Sept. 15 to a newly constructed residence in the 19000 block of West Piney Grove Road in Georgetown.

Police said someone had removed an HVAC unit from the property.

Later that same day, troopers responded to the Spirit of Excellence Church at 31195 Dupont Boulevard in Dagsboro for another report involving a stolen HVAC unit.

Detectives trace units to scrap yard

State Police detectives identified Pusey as the suspect during the investigation.

Police said investigators determined Pusey stole the HVAC units and then took them to a local scrap yard, where he signed paperwork and received payment for the equipment.

Pusey was arrested Sept. 18 and taken to Delaware State Police Troop 4.

He was charged with felony theft and related offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $5,002 secured bond.

The charges are accusations. Pusey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.