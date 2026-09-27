Chesapeake police hunt suspect after juvenile girl shot multiple times

Police in Chesapeake are asking for help identifying a young man who fled after a juvenile female was shot multiple times on Summerall Lane.

Police are searching for a young man who fled on foot after a juvenile female was shot multiple times in the 1600 block of Summerall Lane in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, VA — Chesapeake police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a juvenile girl was shot multiple times earlier this week.

Officers responded Sept. 23 to the 1600 block of Summerall Lane after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police found a juvenile female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities did not release her age or provide an update on her condition.

Suspect fled on foot

Witnesses told investigators they saw the suspected shooter leave the area on foot.

Police described him as a younger Black male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build.

Chesapeake police are searching for a suspect after a juvenile girl was shot multiple times on summerall lane on sept. 23, 2026.

He was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, black shoes and a black face covering at the time of the shooting.

Chesapeake police released three images of the person investigators are seeking.

Police ask public to review images

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the shooting to contact the Chesapeake Police Department.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, through P3TIPS.COM or using the P3TIPS mobile app.

Tipsters are not required to identify themselves or testify in court.

Information that leads to an arrest, recovery of drugs or recovery of stolen property could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,500.