Police Saw Screaming Woman Inside Car With Stab Wounds Before Shooting Man in Cape May County

Two Middle Township police officers opened fire after forcing their way into a disabled vehicle and finding a man holding a knife to a woman who had suffered multiple stab wounds, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ — Two police officers shot and killed a man Friday morning after authorities say they forced their way into a disabled vehicle in Rio Grande and discovered him armed with a knife and holding it against a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The encounter happened at approximately 10:21 a.m. Sept. 25 at the intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office released additional details Saturday as its investigation into the fatal police shooting continued.

Officers heard screaming from disabled vehicle

According to the preliminary investigation, Middle Township police officers encountered a disabled vehicle sitting in the intersection.

As officers approached, they heard screaming coming from inside, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Police then forced their way into the vehicle.

Once inside, officers saw an adult man armed with a knife and holding the weapon to an adult woman, according to investigators.

Two officers discharged their firearms, striking the man.

He was pronounced dead following the shooting.

Woman suffered multiple stab wounds

The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds.

Authorities have not released her identity or provided an update on her condition.

The Attorney General’s Office also has not publicly identified the man who was killed or the two Middle Township officers who fired their weapons.

Additional details about what occurred before police encountered the disabled vehicle have not been released.

Shooting automatically triggers state investigation

Fatal encounters involving police officers in New Jersey are subject to a mandatory investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

Under a state law enacted in 2019, the Attorney General must investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with a law-enforcement officer acting in an official capacity or while a person is in custody.

Once the investigation is completed, the evidence must be presented to a grand jury, which determines whether criminal charges against any officer are warranted.

The investigation into Friday’s shooting remains ongoing.