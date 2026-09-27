Flooding Closes Springers Mill Road in Middle Township

High water forced Middle Township police to close part of Springers Mill Road Sunday as officials warned drivers not to attempt to cross flooded roadways.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ — Rising flood waters have forced the closure of Springers Mill Road in Middle Township, police announced Sunday afternoon.

The roadway is closed from Route 47 to the area of house number 166 because of high water covering the road.

Police warn drivers to stay out of flood water

Middle Township Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route until conditions improve.

“Please avoid the area and do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways,” police said.

Authorities did not immediately provide an estimate for when the road would reopen.

Police said an update will be issued once the water recedes and Springers Mill Road is safe for traffic again.