Fallen Tree and Wires Shut Down Christian Herald Road in Clarkstown

Christian Herald Road is closed in both directions in Clarkstown after a tree and wires came down, with the closure expected to last several hours. Clarkstown PD

Christian Herald Road is closed in both directions between Mountainview Road and Route 9W after a tree and utility wires came down across the roadway Sunday afternoon.

CLARKSTOWN, NY — Drivers in Clarkstown are being told to find alternate routes after a fallen tree and utility wires blocked Christian Herald Road in both directions Sunday.

The Clarkstown Police Department said the road is closed between Mountainview Road and Route 9W.

Orange & Rockland Utilities was notified and crews were responding to the scene.

Closure expected to last several hours

Police said the closure is expected to remain in place for several hours while the tree and downed wires are cleared and utility crews make the area safe.

“Find alternate routes of travel while this closure is in effect,” police said.

No injuries were reported in the initial announcement.

The closure comes as strong winds and unsettled weather affect portions of the region, increasing the risk of falling trees, branches and power lines.

Police said additional updates will be released as conditions change and the roadway is reopened.