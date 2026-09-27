NYPD Seeks Two Suspects After Teen Slashed, Punched Inside 125 Street Subway Station

Two suspects are wanted after a 17-year-old boy was slashed in the wrist and punched inside a 125 Street subway station in Manhattan.

Police are searching for two people accused of slashing a 17-year-old boy in the wrist and punching him during an altercation inside a 125 Street subway station in Manhattan.

NEW YORK, NY — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an assault on a teenager inside a 125 Street subway station earlier this month.

Police said the attack happened at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sept. 9, when a 17-year-old boy was approached by two unidentified individuals inside the station.

Verbal dispute turned violent

According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, the suspects became involved in a verbal dispute with the teenager before the encounter escalated.

One of the individuals slashed the victim in the left wrist with a cutting instrument, while the teen was also struck in the face, police said.

Both suspects then fled the station on foot.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem and was listed in stable condition.

Police ask public for help identifying suspects

The NYPD has released images of the two individuals investigators are seeking.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted anonymously through the department’s Crime Stoppers system.