Three Suspects Wanted After Teen Threatened With Stabbing, Robbed on Canal Street Subway Platform

NYPD investigators are searching for three suspects accused of surrounding and robbing an 18-year-old on the Q train platform at Canal Street.

NYPD investigators are searching for three people who allegedly surrounded an 18-year-old on the Q train platform at Canal Street, threatened to stab him and stole his watch.

NEW YORK, NY — Police are asking for help identifying three suspects wanted after an 18-year-old was surrounded and robbed inside the Canal Street subway station in Manhattan.

The incident happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. Aug. 22 while the victim was standing on the northbound Q train platform, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Suspects surrounded teen on platform

Police said one of the suspects approached the teenager and removed the hat from his head.

Two other males then surrounded the victim and threatened to stab him, investigators said.

The group subsequently took the teenager’s watch before boarding a Q train and fleeing the station.

No injuries were reported.

NYPD releases images in search for suspects

NYPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance images of the three people investigators are trying to identify.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s Crime Stoppers system.