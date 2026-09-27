NYPD Seeks Suspect After 73-Year-Old Man Elbowed in Face at Grand Central

NYPD investigators are searching for a suspect accused of elbowing a 73-year-old man in the face inside Grand Central before fleeing the station.

Police are searching for a person accused of attacking a 73-year-old man inside the 42 Street/Grand Central subway station before fleeing on foot.

NEW YORK, NY — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault on an elderly man inside Grand Central earlier this month.

Police said the attack happened at approximately 5:50 a.m. Sept. 16 in the mezzanine area of the 42 Street/Grand Central subway station.

Victim struck in face

According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, an unidentified individual approached the 73-year-old victim and elbowed him in the face.

The suspect then left the station and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Police seek public’s help

Investigators have released an image of the person they are trying to identify.

No arrest had been announced.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s tip system.