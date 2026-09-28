NJ Morning Traffic: Parkway Crashes, Long Northbound Delays and Storm Damage Slows Monday Commute

A $509 million Parkway overhaul would reshape Exits 80–83, add separate exit lanes and new ramps, and remove nearly 36 acres of Ocean County forest.

Drivers across New Jersey are dealing with lingering storm damage, crashes and heavy commuter traffic Monday morning, including a road closure in Robbinsville and delays stretching up to 10 miles on the Garden State Parkway.

NEW JERSEY — Monday morning’s commute is beginning with a mix of storm cleanup, crashes and heavy traffic across New Jersey following a weekend of strong winds, rain and widespread downed trees and wires.

A check of 511NJ’s live traffic system shortly before 8 a.m. showed particularly heavy congestion on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike, while a crash was blocking a lane near the Atlantic City Expressway interchange.

In Mercer County, Meadowbrook Road remains closed in Robbinsville because of downed utility wires left behind by the storm.

Garden State Parkway crash near Atlantic City Expressway

A crash on the Garden State Parkway southbound was blocking one lane while entering Exit 38A for the Atlantic City Expressway in Egg Harbor Township shortly before 7:45 a.m.

Another southbound crash was reported north of Exit 25 at Roosevelt Boulevard in Upper Township. All lanes were open at that location, but drivers should expect possible residual slowing.

The larger Parkway problem Monday morning is farther north.

Northbound traffic was backed up for approximately nine miles between Exit 132 at Route 27 in Woodbridge and Exit 140 at Route 22 in Union.

Another northbound delay stretched roughly 10 miles from south of Exit 143 in Irvington to Exit 153A at Route 3 in Clifton.

Southbound commuters were also seeing about a two-mile delay between Bloomfield and East Orange.

Turnpike backed up through Union and Essex counties

The New Jersey Turnpike is seeing the familiar Monday morning squeeze heading north toward Newark and New York City.

Traffic on the inner roadway was backed up approximately five miles from north of Interchange 11 at the Garden State Parkway through the Interchange 12 Carteret-Rahway area.

Another four-mile delay was reported on the outer roadway between Interchange 12 and Interchange 13A near Newark Liberty International Airport.

Additional congestion was building approaching Interchange 14 at I-78 and Routes 1&9 in Newark.

The Western Spur was also experiencing about a mile and a half of northbound congestion approaching Interchange 15W.

Crash blocks lane on Route 495

Drivers heading toward the Lincoln Tunnel were facing another problem on Route 495 eastbound.

A crash west of Route 3 in North Bergen was blocking the left lane shortly before 8 a.m.

Route 3 itself was experiencing eastbound delays from Secaucus toward Routes 1&9, with additional congestion farther west between Clifton and Rutherford.

Drivers approaching the George Washington Bridge were also encountering heavy volume on the Turnpike/I-95 local and express lanes in Fort Lee.

Meadowbrook Road still closed in Robbinsville

Storm cleanup continues in Robbinsville, where Meadowbrook Road remains closed between Harvest Bend Road and Route 526.

The township confirmed Monday morning that the road remains shut for storm repairs after utility wires came down in the area. Robbinsville Township’s current notice directs residents to continue avoiding the affected stretch.

No reopening time has been announced.

The closure is one of the lingering effects from the weekend storm, which knocked trees, limbs and power lines down across portions of central and southern New Jersey.

Other commuter trouble spots Monday morning

Route 17 southbound was experiencing delays through Bergen County, including congestion between Saddle River and Ridgewood and farther south between Paramus and Rochelle Park.

US 22 eastbound was backed up between the Garden State Parkway area in Union and Vauxhall Road in Hillside.

I-287 northbound was experiencing delays between Route 1 and Route 27 in Edison.

I-80 westbound was slowing between Elmwood Park and Paterson, while Route 24 eastbound had congestion between I-287 and Columbia Turnpike.

Route 55 northbound was also backed up approaching Route 42 in Deptford.

Daytime construction begins across state

Several construction projects are adding lane or shoulder restrictions to the Monday commute.

On I-295 northbound, roadwork between Exit 27 near I-76/I-676 in Bellmawr and the Route 70 area in Cherry Hill has the right shoulder closed until 3 p.m.

Route 9 southbound near Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge has a shoulder closure scheduled through 4 p.m.

Route 35 southbound near Navesink River Road in Middletown has a shoulder closure through 5 p.m.

Drivers along Routes 23 and 46 in the Wayne and Montville areas will also encounter daytime construction and shoulder closures.

Post-storm commute could change quickly

Monday’s commute comes as New Jersey continues recovering from the weekend nor’easter, meaning local roads that are normally clear could still be affected by fallen trees, utility work or standing water.

The state has also delayed the opening of state offices until 11 a.m. Monday because of the storm and its aftermath.

Drivers should allow extra time, particularly on the Parkway, Turnpike and routes affected by weekend storm damage, and check current conditions before leaving.