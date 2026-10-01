Police make two arrests in deadly 15th street shooting

Police say both suspects now face first-degree murder while armed charges in the deadly August shooting.

WASHINGTON, DC – Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Xavier Fogle, who was found shot in Northwest DC early Aug. 4, according to police.

Tim McCrae, 46, and Henry Buchanan, 48, both of Northwest DC, were taken into custody Wednesday on DC Superior Court arrest warrants. Police said both men are charged with first-degree murder while armed, premeditated.

Fogle was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of 15th Street NW after officers responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 4:25 a.m.

Shooting Left 23-Year-Old Dead on 15th Street NW

Officers arriving at the scene found Fogle with gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded, but authorities said Fogle showed no signs consistent with life and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified him as a 23-year-old resident of Northwest DC.

Authorities did not disclose additional information in Wednesday’s announcement about what allegedly led to the shooting or the relationship, if any, between Fogle and the two suspects.

Fugitive Task Force Arrests Two Suspects

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested McCrae and Buchanan on Sept. 30 pursuant to DC Superior Court warrants.

Both men face first-degree murder while armed charges with a premeditation allegation, according to police.

Authorities did not provide additional details about where the arrests occurred.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.