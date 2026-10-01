Jersey City Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl

Hudson County prosecutors say a 24-year-old man sexually assaulted a teenage girl at a Sherman Avenue residence after she encountered him while walking home.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A Jersey City man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after investigators say the two encountered one another while she was walking home earlier this summer.

Levar Collier, 24, of Jersey City, was arrested Thursday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Collier is charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors Say Assault Happened at Sherman Avenue Residence

The 15-year-old victim told investigators she encountered Collier while walking home on Aug. 21.

Prosecutors said Collier later sexually assaulted her at a residence on Sherman Avenue in Jersey City.

Authorities did not release additional details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

Arrest Made Thursday in Jersey City

Collier was arrested Oct. 1 at a residence on Sherman Avenue.

He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, where he is being held pending his first court appearance.

Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello credited the Special Victims Unit with handling the investigation and arrest.

Prosecutors Seek Additional Information

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime is being asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.