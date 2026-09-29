Mayor Daniel Rodrick is inviting families to a new fall festival Saturday featuring a KISS cover band, free carnival rides, hayrides, pumpkins, food trucks and a beer garden.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Toms River is launching a new fall tradition this weekend with the first Rockin’ Fall Fest, a family event combining live music, carnival rides, hayrides and Halloween-themed activities at Winding River Park.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick is inviting residents to the festival Saturday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Winding River Park North, next to the Winding River Ice Rink.

Photo: toms river launches new rockin’ fall fest this weekend at winding river park

The township operates the Winding River recreation complex, which includes indoor and outdoor ice rinks and hosts recreation programs throughout the year. Mayor Rodrick remains the township’s current mayor, according to the Toms River Mayor’s Office. Toms River Township

KISS Cover Band Headlines the Night

A KISS tribute band is scheduled to perform from 7 to 9 p.m., giving the festival a rock-concert centerpiece as the evening moves into its Halloween-themed portion.

Children’s hayrides will run from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by scarier hayrides for older children from 7 to 9 p.m.

The event will also feature free face painting, a pumpkin patch and free carnival rides.

Food Trucks, Beer Garden and Free Shuttles

Food trucks and a beer garden are also planned throughout the event.

The festival itself is being held at Winding River Park North, while shuttle service will be available from Toms River Intermediate North to help handle parking and traffic.

The larger Winding River recreation area includes trails, playgrounds, picnic areas and other township facilities. Toms River Township

Rain Date Set for Sunday

If weather forces a postponement, the township has set Sunday, Oct. 4, as the rain date.

The event adds another large-scale community festival to Toms River’s fall calendar, with a mix of children’s activities during the afternoon and live music and scarier attractions later in the evening.