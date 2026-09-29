Toms River News, Events and Festivals

Toms River Recreation Launches Marine Science Mondays for Kids This Fall

By /
Marine science mondays will bring six weeks of hands-on ocean science, live marine creatures and experiments to toms river recreation this fall.
Marine Science Mondays will bring six weeks of hands-on ocean science, live marine creatures and experiments to Toms River Recreation this fall.

The six-week program will bring hands-on marine science experiments, live sea creatures and new lessons to the Toms River Youth Services building beginning Oct. 5.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Toms River Recreation is bringing marine science into the classroom this fall with a new six-session program designed to give local children hands-on experience with ocean science and marine life.

Marine Science Mondays will begin Oct. 5 and continue on select Mondays through Nov. 16 at the Toms River Youth Services building, 1505 North Bay Avenue.

Toms river recreation launches marine science mondays for kids this fall
Photo: toms river recreation launches marine science mondays for kids this fall

The program runs from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. and will be led by a marine scientist.

Hands-On Experiments and Live Marine Animals

Each session will include interactive experiments along with opportunities for children to learn about and handle real marine creatures and artifacts.

The program is being presented with Marine Science Camp, which has previously received national recognition for its educational programming.

Organizers say the fall sessions will feature brand-new lessons rather than repeating previous material.

Six Sessions Planned

Classes are scheduled for Oct. 5, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

The full six-session program costs $149.

Parents can drop children off and pick them up at the Youth Services building for each session.

Registration is available through Toms River Recreation.

Advertise With Us

Advertise Your Business — Reach Thousands Daily

Connect with active local readers and regional consumers across New Jersey.

Learn More
Phil Stilton
About the Author

Phil Stilton

Phil Stilton is the Editor and Publisher of Shore News Network, an independent digital newsroom providing original reporting on New Jersey, national news, government, public policy, public safety, courts, and community affairs.

As founder of the publication, Stilton leads editorial strategy, investigative reporting, and daily newsroom operations while overseeing coverage that reaches millions of readers annually.

Learn More About Phil Stilton
Latest From Phil Stilton
More From Phil Stilton
Contact Author Suggest a Correction Ethics Policy FAQ
Related Topics
education events local news new jersey toms river

Toms River

Daily local and breaking news for Toms River and surrounding area.

Scroll to Top