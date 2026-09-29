Marine Science Mondays will bring six weeks of hands-on ocean science, live marine creatures and experiments to Toms River Recreation this fall.

The six-week program will bring hands-on marine science experiments, live sea creatures and new lessons to the Toms River Youth Services building beginning Oct. 5.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Toms River Recreation is bringing marine science into the classroom this fall with a new six-session program designed to give local children hands-on experience with ocean science and marine life.

Marine Science Mondays will begin Oct. 5 and continue on select Mondays through Nov. 16 at the Toms River Youth Services building, 1505 North Bay Avenue.

Photo: toms river recreation launches marine science mondays for kids this fall

The program runs from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. and will be led by a marine scientist.

Hands-On Experiments and Live Marine Animals

Each session will include interactive experiments along with opportunities for children to learn about and handle real marine creatures and artifacts.

The program is being presented with Marine Science Camp, which has previously received national recognition for its educational programming.

Organizers say the fall sessions will feature brand-new lessons rather than repeating previous material.

Six Sessions Planned

Classes are scheduled for Oct. 5, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

The full six-session program costs $149.

Parents can drop children off and pick them up at the Youth Services building for each session.

Registration is available through Toms River Recreation.