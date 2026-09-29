Toms River seniors can begin scheduling Medicare counseling appointments ahead of the Oct. 15 start of Open Enrollment at the township Senior Center.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick and the Toms River Senior Center are urging local seniors to prepare now for Medicare Open Enrollment, with appointments already filling quickly.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Toms River seniors can begin scheduling one-on-one help with Medicare choices ahead of the annual Open Enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick and the Toms River Senior Center recently hosted a Medicare Open Enrollment meeting attended by about 65 seniors, with Arocho Insurance presenting information on coverage and upcoming changes.

Photo: toms river senior center opens medicare enrollment appointments as oct. 15 deadline nears

The township said appointments are now being scheduled for residents who want help reviewing their Medicare options.

Open Enrollment Begins Oct. 15

During Medicare Open Enrollment, beneficiaries can switch Medicare Advantage plans, move between Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare, or change prescription drug coverage.

Changes made during the enrollment period generally take effect Jan. 1, according to Medicare.

The annual review can be important because premiums, prescription coverage, provider networks and other plan details can change from year to year.

Senior Center Offering Direct Assistance

The Toms River Senior Center provides assistance with Medicare, prescription drug plans and other benefit programs through its Senior Outreach Program.

SHIP counselors are also available to help residents understand coverage options.

The Toms River Senior Center is located at 652 Garfield Avenue and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents seeking a Medicare appointment can call 732-341-1000, ext. 8460.

Township officials said appointments are filling quickly and encouraged seniors who want assistance to schedule early.

Seniors Can Compare Plans Before Enrollment Opens

Medicare begins allowing beneficiaries to compare their current coverage with 2027 plan options on Oct. 1, ahead of the formal enrollment period.

That gives seniors about two weeks to review available plans before changes can be submitted beginning Oct. 15.

The enrollment window closes Dec. 7.