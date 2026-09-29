Brick wawa lands $1m lottery winner during huge week across new jersey

Fourteen New Jersey Lottery tickets won at least $10,000, including three prizes topping $600,000.

TRENTON, N.J. – A $1 million scratch-off sold at a Brick Township Wawa led a huge week of New Jersey Lottery winners, with 14 tickets statewide paying prizes of at least $10,000 between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27.

The biggest prize came from a 100X scratch-off sold Sept. 22 at Wawa #8372, 1902 Route 88 in Brick. That ticket delivered a $1 million prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery’s weekly winner report.

Two other tickets produced massive six-figure wins: a $714,809 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot sold in Nutley and a $600,000 Crossword Xtreme scratch-off sold in Hackettstown.

Brick Wawa Lands Week’s Biggest Prize

The $1 million Brick ticket was the only seven-figure prize listed in the Lottery’s weekly roundup.

It was sold at the Route 88 Wawa in Ocean County and came from the 100X scratch-off game.

Ocean County also produced another major winner later in the week when Lucky 2 Convenience, 1195 Highway 70, Suite 1007A in Lakewood, sold a $50,000 Super Crossword ticket Sept. 27.

The two Ocean County prizes combined for $1.05 million.

Nutley and Hackettstown Produce Huge Wins

The second-largest prize of the week was a $714,809 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot sold Sept. 21 at M & M Quick Stop, 291 Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley.

Shore News Network previously reported the Nutley jackpot win, which came after one ticket matched all five Jersey Cash 5 numbers.

A Crossword Xtreme ticket sold the same day at 7-Eleven #11460, 42 Route 517 in Hackettstown, won $600,000.

Those two tickets alone accounted for more than $1.3 million in winnings.

Mega Millions and Powerball Add More Big Prizes

Three Mega Millions tickets landed prizes of at least $20,000 on Sept. 22.

A ticket sold at 7-Eleven #34925, 545 Martinsville Road in Basking Ridge, won $40,000. ACME #2931 at 100 Black Horse Pike, Suite A in Audubon sold a $30,000 winner, while Modern Liquors at 3937-3949 Federal Street in Pennsauken sold a $20,000 ticket.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold Sept. 23 at C & R Beverage Company, 91 West Palisade Avenue in Englewood.

Livingston Autobahn, 16 East Northfield Road in Livingston, later sold a $20,000 Mega Millions ticket Sept. 25.

Other Winners Stretch Across the State

Several additional Scratch-Off prizes rounded out the week.

Cambridge Spirits at 280 Route 9 North in Morganville sold a $20,000 Jersey Riches ticket Sept. 21.

Yogi’s Quick Shop at 1212 Cooper Street in Deptford sold a $10,000 Black Opal 7’s ticket the following day.

On Sept. 24, Wawa #8338 at 505 South River Street in Hackensack sold a $10,000 Win For Life! ticket, while Adam Fuel and Mart at 105 Route 23 South in Riverdale sold a $10,000 Neon 9’s winner.

The final listed prize came Sept. 27, when ShopRite of Elizabeth at 865 West Grand Street sold a $10,000 $1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular ticket.

Altogether, the 14 listed prizes totaled more than $2.58 million.