New Jersey, Brick Township, Five Towns NJ

Brick Wawa Lands $1M Lottery Winner During Huge Week Across New Jersey

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Brick wawa lands $1m lottery winner during huge week across new jersey
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Fourteen New Jersey Lottery tickets won at least $10,000, including three prizes topping $600,000.

TRENTON, N.J. – A $1 million scratch-off sold at a Brick Township Wawa led a huge week of New Jersey Lottery winners, with 14 tickets statewide paying prizes of at least $10,000 between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27.

The biggest prize came from a 100X scratch-off sold Sept. 22 at Wawa #8372, 1902 Route 88 in Brick. That ticket delivered a $1 million prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery’s weekly winner report.

Two other tickets produced massive six-figure wins: a $714,809 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot sold in Nutley and a $600,000 Crossword Xtreme scratch-off sold in Hackettstown.

Brick Wawa Lands Week’s Biggest Prize

The $1 million Brick ticket was the only seven-figure prize listed in the Lottery’s weekly roundup.

It was sold at the Route 88 Wawa in Ocean County and came from the 100X scratch-off game.

Ocean County also produced another major winner later in the week when Lucky 2 Convenience, 1195 Highway 70, Suite 1007A in Lakewood, sold a $50,000 Super Crossword ticket Sept. 27.

The two Ocean County prizes combined for $1.05 million.

Nutley and Hackettstown Produce Huge Wins

The second-largest prize of the week was a $714,809 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot sold Sept. 21 at M & M Quick Stop, 291 Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley.

Shore News Network previously reported the Nutley jackpot win, which came after one ticket matched all five Jersey Cash 5 numbers.

A Crossword Xtreme ticket sold the same day at 7-Eleven #11460, 42 Route 517 in Hackettstown, won $600,000.

Those two tickets alone accounted for more than $1.3 million in winnings.

Mega Millions and Powerball Add More Big Prizes

Three Mega Millions tickets landed prizes of at least $20,000 on Sept. 22.

A ticket sold at 7-Eleven #34925, 545 Martinsville Road in Basking Ridge, won $40,000. ACME #2931 at 100 Black Horse Pike, Suite A in Audubon sold a $30,000 winner, while Modern Liquors at 3937-3949 Federal Street in Pennsauken sold a $20,000 ticket.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold Sept. 23 at C & R Beverage Company, 91 West Palisade Avenue in Englewood.

Livingston Autobahn, 16 East Northfield Road in Livingston, later sold a $20,000 Mega Millions ticket Sept. 25.

Other Winners Stretch Across the State

Several additional Scratch-Off prizes rounded out the week.

Cambridge Spirits at 280 Route 9 North in Morganville sold a $20,000 Jersey Riches ticket Sept. 21.

Yogi’s Quick Shop at 1212 Cooper Street in Deptford sold a $10,000 Black Opal 7’s ticket the following day.

On Sept. 24, Wawa #8338 at 505 South River Street in Hackensack sold a $10,000 Win For Life! ticket, while Adam Fuel and Mart at 105 Route 23 South in Riverdale sold a $10,000 Neon 9’s winner.

The final listed prize came Sept. 27, when ShopRite of Elizabeth at 865 West Grand Street sold a $10,000 $1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular ticket.

Altogether, the 14 listed prizes totaled more than $2.58 million.

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Chris Quigley
About the Author

Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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