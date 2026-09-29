NYPD detectives are trying to identify the man accused of attacking the victim near Cauldwell Avenue and Pontiac Place.

BRONX, N.Y. – A 66-year-old man was dragged to the ground and robbed of his backpack in broad daylight, and NYPD detectives are now asking the public to help identify the suspect.

The robbery happened around 12:44 p.m. Sept. 17 near Cauldwell Avenue and Pontiac Place within the 40th Precinct, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Photo: bronx robbery suspect drags 66-year-old to ground, steals backpack and money

Police said an unidentified man grabbed the victim, pulled him to the pavement and forcibly removed his backpack.

Backpack Held Wallet and Cash

Investigators said the stolen backpack contained the victim’s wallet and approximately $26.

The suspect then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Police did not report whether the victim suffered injuries during the attack or required hospital treatment.

The case is one of several recent robbery investigations in the Bronx’s 40th Precinct, including a separate case in which three suspects allegedly beat a man and stole his iPhone. (Shore News Network)

NYPD Seeks Public’s Help

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-577-TIPS, or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish-speaking callers. Information can also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website.