Powerball Ticket Bought in North Beach Scores Six-Figure Payday

A $1 add-on turned a $50,000 Powerball win into a $150,000 payday for one Calvert County player.

NORTH BEACH, MD – A Powerball ticket sold in North Beach is worth $150,000 after matching four white balls and the red Powerball in Monday night’s drawing, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased in advance Sept. 14 at Fastop Food Store, 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach. The player added the $1 Power Play option, which multiplied the standard $50,000 third-tier prize by three.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 28 drawing were 17, 21, 29, 42 and 49, with Powerball 7.

Power Play Turns $50K Into $150K

The North Beach ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the Powerball.

That combination ordinarily pays $50,000, but Monday night’s 3X Power Play multiplier boosted the prize to $150,000.

The Maryland Lottery said the ticket holder has 182 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Players holding winning tickets are encouraged to sign the backs and keep them in a safe place until they can be redeemed.

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $409 Million

No ticket nationwide matched all six numbers Monday night, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing to $409 million.

The cash option is estimated at $170.2 million.

The North Beach ticket was one of three Maryland Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 from Monday’s drawing. The other two, each worth $50,000, were sold in Middle River and Lutherville.

More than 12,400 other Maryland players also won smaller prizes ranging from $4 to $100.