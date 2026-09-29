Prince George’s County police say Kevin Warbington is charged with killing 33-year-old Avrell Milam in 2023.

HYATTSVILLE, MD – A 67-year-old man has been charged with murder in a 2023 fatal stabbing in Hyattsville after investigators identified him as a suspect and a fugitive task force tracked him to Washington, DC.

Kevin Warbington, who police said has no fixed address, is charged in the killing of 33-year-old Avrell Milam, also of no fixed address, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Photo: dc arrest breaks open three-year-old hyattsville homicide case

The case dates back to Aug. 30, 2023, when Hyattsville police were called around 2:55 a.m. to the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive for an unresponsive person. Officers found Milam outside suffering from trauma, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives Identify Suspect Years Later

Prince George’s County homicide detectives took over the investigation after Milam’s death.

Police said investigators eventually identified Warbington through what the department described as “various investigative techniques.”

A warrant for his arrest was obtained in early September.

The department has not disclosed what evidence led detectives to Warbington or what caused the case to advance after roughly three years.

Fugitive Unit Finds Warbington in Washington

Warbington was located and arrested in Washington, DC, by the Prince George’s County Police Fugitive Unit, which works as part of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police said he remains in Washington pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Warbington is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related offenses.

Authorities said investigators have not established a known connection between Warbington and Milam, and the motive remains under investigation.

The charges are allegations, and Warbington is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Police Continue Seeking Information

Prince George’s County police investigate all homicides occurring within the city of Hyattsville.

The new arrest comes amid other recent homicide prosecutions in the area, including a separate Hyattsville murder case involving two men charged in a fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about Milam’s killing is asked to contact homicide detectives at 301-516-2512 and reference case number 23-0051162.