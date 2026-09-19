Two men charged with murder after 33-year-old found shot dead behind wheel in Hyattsville

Police say the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and investigators have not established a connection between him and the suspects

HYATTSVILLE, MD – Two men have been charged with murder after a 33-year-old man was found shot inside the driver’s seat of his vehicle in Hyattsville earlier this month, with one suspect arrested in Maryland and the other captured in Virginia, police said.

Oscar Valladares Romero, 26, of Hyattsville, and Junior Villatoro Mejia, 23, of Washington, DC, are charged in the killing of Brian Vasquez Rodriguez, 33, of Adelphi, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The shooting occurred Sept. 6 at approximately 4:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Lewisdale Drive in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Vasquez Rodriguez inside the driver’s seat of his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police and emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Vasquez Rodriguez died at the scene.

Homicide detectives subsequently identified Valladares Romero and Villatoro Mejia as suspects in the killing, according to police.

With assistance from the department’s Emergency Services Team, detectives arrested Valladares Romero on Wednesday.

The following day, Villatoro Mejia was taken into custody in Fairfax by the Prince George’s County Police Fugitive Unit, which is part of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Villatoro Mejia remained in Virginia Friday awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Valladares Romero is being held by the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without bond.

Both men are charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses.

Investigators said there is currently no indication that the two suspects and Vasquez Rodriguez knew each other.

Police have not announced a motive for the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Prince George’s County homicide detectives at 301-516-2512 and reference case number 26-0047521.

The charges are accusations, and Valladares Romero and Villatoro Mejia are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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