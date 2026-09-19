Man accused of tossing drug pipe while Cumberland cops investigate trespassing call

Police say additional suspected drug paraphernalia was discovered after the Washington Street arrest

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 66-year-old Cumberland man allegedly dropped a pipe commonly used to smoke controlled substances in front of officers Friday, picked it back up and threw it in an attempt to destroy evidence during a trespassing investigation, police said.

Cumberland officers responded to the 200 block of Washington Street for a reported trespassing complaint.

Officers located Loy Dale Eugene Linaweaver and began speaking with him.

During the encounter, police said Linaweaver dropped a pipe commonly used to smoke controlled dangerous substances.

He allegedly picked the pipe back up and threw it in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

Officers then placed Linaweaver under arrest.

A subsequent search of Linaweaver allegedly yielded additional controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, according to police.

He was transported to the Allegany County Detention Center.

Linaweaver was charged with two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, littering under 100 pounds and altering or removing physical evidence.

At the time Cumberland police issued the release Friday, Linaweaver was awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Police did not specify the type of controlled substance allegedly associated with the paraphernalia, and the release did not state that any controlled substance itself was recovered.

The charges are accusations, and Linaweaver is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Key Points