Medina man doubles Powerball prize to $100K with one extra play

Matching four numbers and the Powerball delivered $50,000 before the Power Play option doubled the Ohio winner’s prize

MEDINA, OH – A Medina man turned a $50,000 Powerball hit into a $100,000 payday after adding Power Play to his ticket for Monday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3285, located at 3080 Medina Road in Medina, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 19-20-57-61-67, with Powerball 22.

The Medina player matched four of the five white-ball numbers along with the Powerball, which normally carries a $50,000 prize.

His ticket also included Power Play.

With the Power Play multiplier at 2X for the drawing, the player’s $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000.

The Ohio Lottery reported that the odds of winning the prize were 1 in 913,129.

After mandatory taxes totaling 26.75%, the winner will receive $73,250.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $35 billion to education since 1974.

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