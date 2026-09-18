Waldorf man misses lottery win from dream then hits $63K jackpot decades later

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The Maryland player never bought the numbers he dreamed about years ago but finally landed a big win with a FAST PLAY ticket

WALDORF, MD – A Waldorf man who once dreamed about a set of lottery numbers only to watch them hit after he failed to buy a ticket finally got his big win decades later, scoring a $63,886 progressive jackpot on a Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY game.

The longtime player purchased the winning $5 Home Run Riches Walk-Off Winnings ticket July 25 at A1 Plaza Liquors and Wines, located at 3215 Plaza Way in Waldorf.

The win carried added significance because of a missed opportunity from years earlier.

The man told Maryland Lottery officials that when he was younger, a set of numbers appeared vividly in a dream.

At the time, he regularly spent $20 playing the same number combination. He told his mother about the dream, and she suggested that he buy tickets using those numbers.

He never got around to buying them.

The numbers later hit, leaving him to realize he had missed the chance at a lottery win.

The Waldorf man continued playing Lottery games over the ensuing decades.

That persistence eventually produced the $63,886 progressive jackpot on Home Run Riches Walk-Off Winnings.

The game’s progressive jackpot begins at $40,000 and grows with each ticket sold until a jackpot-winning ticket is purchased.

The man claimed his prize Thursday.

Looking back on the winning numbers he failed to play years earlier, he told Lottery officials that missing that prize may have worked out for the best because he was younger at the time and might not have made the same financial decisions he would today.

For his new windfall, the winner plans to put the money in the bank while considering how it could be used in the future.

A1 Plaza Liquors and Wines will receive a $638.86 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket, equal to 1% of the prize.

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