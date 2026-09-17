$50K Powerball prize lands at Troy neighborhood deli

A Powerball ticket sold at 4 Star Deli matched enough numbers to land a third-prize win

TROY, NY – A Powerball ticket purchased at a Troy deli delivered a $50,000 prize Wednesday night, giving one player a five-figure win from the latest drawing.

The New York Lottery announced Thursday that the third-prize-winning ticket was sold at 4 Star Deli, located at 273 4th St. in Troy.

The ticket is worth $50,000.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Players select numbers from a field of 1 through 69, while the red Powerball is drawn separately from a field of 1 through 26.

The New York Lottery did not identify the person who purchased the winning Troy ticket in its announcement.

New York Lottery proceeds support public education across the state.

Key Points