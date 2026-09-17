Wegmans shopper scores top prize in New York TAKE 5 drawing

One of two winning tickets split the evening drawing’s top prize

FAYETTEVILLE, NY – A Wegmans shopper in Fayetteville landed one of two top-prize winning TAKE 5 tickets from Tuesday night’s drawing, with the ticket delivering a $15,036.50 prize.

The New York Lottery announced Wednesday that the winning ticket was sold at Wegmans, located at 6789 East Genesee Street in Fayetteville.

The ticket was one of two that captured the top prize in the Sept. 15 TAKE 5 evening drawing.

Each winning ticket was worth $15,036.50.

TAKE 5 numbers are selected from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-2026 to support public schools statewide.

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