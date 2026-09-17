21-year-old wanted for murder after fatal shooting outside Rockville restaurant

Police say the suspect shot 33-year-old Nicholas Njuki before opening fire on his companion and fleeing

ROCKVILLE, MD – A 21-year-old Gaithersburg man is wanted on a first-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting 33-year-old Nicholas Njuki following a confrontation that began inside a Rockville restaurant, then firing at Njuki’s companion before fleeing, police announced Wednesday.

Montgomery County Police identified the wanted suspect as Shayan Solimani Damabi.

Detectives say Solimani Damabi’s whereabouts are unknown and believe he may be driving a red 2018 four-door Acura TLX with Maryland license plate 3GD6732.

The deadly encounter unfolded early Sunday after Njuki and Solimani Damabi were involved in a confrontation inside Quincy’s in the 1000 block of Seven Locks Road, according to police.

Njuki and another person then left the restaurant together in a vehicle and drove away.

Police said they later encountered Solimani Damabi, who was traveling in a separate vehicle, near Fortune Terrace and Northside Park Boulevard.

Njuki got out of the vehicle he had been riding in and approached Solimani Damabi’s car, investigators said.

Solimani Damabi allegedly shot Njuki and then fired at Njuki’s companion, who drove away.

Police allege Solimani Damabi also fled in his vehicle.

At approximately 2:02 a.m., Rockville City Police and Montgomery County Police officers responded to the parking lot of Quincy’s for a reported shooting.

Officers found Njuki suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crimes Division detectives obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday charging Solimani Damabi with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Police described Solimani Damabi as approximately 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.

The investigation remains active, and detectives are asking anyone with information about the homicide or Solimani Damabi’s location to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip through crimesolversmcmd.org.

Tips can remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may qualify for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000.

The charges are accusations, and Solimani Damabi is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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