Woman accused of breaking into four Newark cars and stealing electronics and cash

Police say the same suspect targeted vehicles across Newark over a 17-day stretch

NEWARK, NJ – A woman allegedly broke into four vehicles across Newark over 17 days, taking a MacBook Pro, an iPad, earbuds, a driver’s license and cash before police turned to the public Wednesday for help identifying her.

The series began Aug. 28 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 500 block of 18th Avenue, according to the Newark Department of Public Safety.

Police said the woman entered an unlocked vehicle and took a MacBook Pro computer and an iPad.

A week later, at approximately 12:05 a.m. Sept. 4, the same suspect allegedly entered another vehicle in the 30 block of Holland Street and took earbuds and a driver’s license.

Police said another vehicle was targeted at approximately 5 p.m. Sept. 6. The woman allegedly rummaged through the vehicle and took $18 from its center console.

The fourth reported incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 17th Avenue.

Investigators said the suspect ransacked a vehicle during that incident. Police did not report whether anything was taken from the fourth vehicle.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. is asking for the public’s help identifying the woman.

Anyone with information can contact Newark Police’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. Anonymous tips are confidential and could qualify for a reward.

No arrest has been announced.

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