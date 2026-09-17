54-year-old Maryland woman identified after deadly Laurel crash

Police vehicle with lights on at a crime scene.

Delaware State Police identified Amy Sier as the woman killed in Tuesday’s two-vehicle collision

LAUREL, DE – A 54-year-old Maryland woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Laurel Tuesday has been identified as Amy Sier of Mardela Springs while Delaware State Police continue investigating the collision.

State police released Sier’s identity Thursday, two days after the fatal crash.

According to the preliminary investigation released Wednesday, Sier was driving a Honda HR-V southbound on Old Stage Road when a Ford Maverick traveling westbound on Salt Barn Road approached the intersection.

Police said the Ford failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck the driver’s side of Sier’s Honda.

Sier was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The 32-year-old Laurel man driving the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Old Stage Road was closed for approximately three hours while investigators examined the crash scene and cleared the roadway.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the collision.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has related video to contact Master Corporal J. Smith at 302-703-3267. Information can also be provided through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

No charges have been announced.

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