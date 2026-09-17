17-year-old accused of stabbing man to death on Columbia street heads to county court

Police say surveillance video captured the confrontation before the teen fled and later discussed going on the run

COLUMBIA, PA – A 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in the chest during an early-morning confrontation on a Columbia Borough street will have his homicide case move to Lancaster County Court after waiving his preliminary hearing.

Joshua D. Flores Jr., of the 600 block of Avenue G, waived the hearing before Judge Miles Bixler on Sept. 8.

Flores is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the July 8 death of Anthony Stoy-Velazquez.

Police allege Flores stabbed Stoy-Velazquez in the 200 block of Linden Street at approximately 12:30 a.m.

An eyewitness told investigators that Stoy-Velazquez approached Flores and began yelling at him before the encounter became physical.

The witness identified Flores as the person who stabbed Stoy-Velazquez, according to the account released in the case.

Investigators also obtained surveillance footage from multiple businesses and residences that authorities say depicts the two confronting each other before Flores stabs Stoy-Velazquez and runs away.

Police found Stoy-Velazquez lying face-down and unresponsive in the street with a single stab wound to his chest.

Attempts to save him were unsuccessful, and the 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said numerous tips from multiple sources identified Flores as the alleged assailant.

Another witness told police that Flores disposed of his cellphone following the killing.

Investigators also allege that Flores sent text messages in the days afterward indicating that he wanted to go on the run, was scared and wanted to avoid being seen.

Flores remains held without bail at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center. Defendants facing criminal homicide charges are not eligible for bail in this case, according to the information released by prosecutors.

Columbia Borough Police Detective Matthew Leddy filed the charges. Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman is prosecuting the case.

Flores has not been convicted of the charges and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Key Points