72-year-old woman struck and killed by SUV on Owings Mills Boulevard

Baltimore County police say the pedestrian died at the scene after being hit by a Toyota Highlander

OWINGS MILLS, MD – A 72-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV on Owings Mills Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, prompting Baltimore County crash investigators to examine what led to the fatal collision.

Baltimore County Police identified the pedestrian as Wanda Grasu, 72.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Tuesday near Owings Mills Boulevard and Strawhill Court in the 21117 ZIP code.

Responding officers found that Grasu had been struck by a 2021 Toyota Highlander.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Toyota driver was traveling southbound on Owings Mills Boulevard and approaching Strawhill Court when the collision occurred.

The information released by Baltimore County Police does not specify where Grasu was positioned in the roadway immediately before she was struck or describe the circumstances that led to the collision.

Police also did not announce any charges or identify the driver in the information released Wednesday.

Members of the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team are investigating.

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