Virginia man wakes at 3 a.m. for work and discovers $574K lottery jackpot

The Franklin County player checked his email at 3 a.m. and discovered his online ticket had hit the Cash 5 jackpot

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA – A Franklin County man turned $105 won in an online promotion into a $574,769 Virginia Lottery jackpot, discovering the six-figure surprise when he checked his email at 3 a.m. before heading to work.

The anonymous player used the $105 promotional winnings to purchase an online Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Aug. 12 drawing.

His ticket matched all five winning numbers: 3-12-17-20-23.

The result delivered a $574,769 jackpot.

The man learned he had won after waking for work at his usual 3 a.m. and checking his email, where a message from the Virginia Lottery was waiting.

The winner told Lottery officials he had never expected to win a prize of that size.

He chose to remain anonymous, which Virginia law permits Lottery winners to do.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot beginning at a minimum of $200,000. The odds of matching all five numbers and winning the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759.

The Virginia Lottery allows eligible players physically located in the state to purchase several draw games online, including Cash 5 with EZ Match, Powerball, Mega Millions, Millionaire for Life, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5.

Players must be at least 18 years old.

Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 public education across the state. Franklin County received more than $4.6 million in Lottery funding for K-12 education during the last fiscal year.

The Lottery reported generating more than $914 million for K-12 education statewide during Fiscal Year 2026.

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