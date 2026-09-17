Virginia man wakes at 3 a.m. for work and discovers $574K lottery jackpot

The Franklin County player checked his email at 3 a.m. and discovered his online ticket had hit the Cash 5 jackpot
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA – A Franklin County man turned $105 won in an online promotion into a $574,769 Virginia Lottery jackpot, discovering the six-figure surprise when he checked his email at 3 a.m. before heading to work.
The anonymous player used the $105 promotional winnings to purchase an online Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Aug. 12 drawing.
His ticket matched all five winning numbers: 3-12-17-20-23.
The result delivered a $574,769 jackpot.
The man learned he had won after waking for work at his usual 3 a.m. and checking his email, where a message from the Virginia Lottery was waiting.
The winner told Lottery officials he had never expected to win a prize of that size.
He chose to remain anonymous, which Virginia law permits Lottery winners to do.
Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot beginning at a minimum of $200,000. The odds of matching all five numbers and winning the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759.
The Virginia Lottery allows eligible players physically located in the state to purchase several draw games online, including Cash 5 with EZ Match, Powerball, Mega Millions, Millionaire for Life, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 public education across the state. Franklin County received more than $4.6 million in Lottery funding for K-12 education during the last fiscal year.
The Lottery reported generating more than $914 million for K-12 education statewide during Fiscal Year 2026.
Key Points
- A Franklin County man used $105 he won in an online promotion to buy a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket that hit a $574,769 jackpot.
- He discovered the win after waking for work at 3 a.m. and checking his email following the Aug. 12 drawing.
- The winning numbers were 3-12-17-20-23, with jackpot odds of 1 in 1,221,759.