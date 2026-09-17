Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard

Police say the pedestrian needed emergency surgery after suffering an arm fracture and visible head trauma

WILKES-BARRE, PA – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard early Wednesday, leaving her with a compound arm fracture and visible head trauma before she was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery.

Wilkes-Barre City Police were dispatched at approximately 5:30 a.m. to the intersection of North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Butler Street for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived to find a woman lying in the southbound lane of Butler Street.

Police said she had a compound fracture to her left arm along with visible head trauma.

Officers were able to determine the woman’s name but said they could not obtain further information from her because of the severity of her injuries.

Wilkes-Barre City EMS stabilized the woman on a spine board before transporting her to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for additional treatment.

Police said she required emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, and its driver alerted Luzerne County 911 about the crash, according to police.

Investigators said the driver consented to a portable breath test at the scene and voluntarily went to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for a blood draw to rule out driving under the influence.

Police did not announce any charges against the driver in the information released Wednesday.

The vehicle remained at the scene for reconstruction work and was expected to be towed and held during the investigation.

North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard’s southbound lanes were closed from Conyngham Avenue to Butler Street while investigators mapped and reconstructed the crash scene.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Detective Division is handling the reconstruction and investigation.

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