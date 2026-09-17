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$1.8 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket hits at Walmart

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One ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, earning the Walmart a $10,000 bonus

CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket bought at a Cambria County Walmart matched all six numbers Wednesday night to capture a $1.8 million Match 6 Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Walmart, 300 Walmart Drive in Cambria Township, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing: 13-22-32-38-42-48.

The prize is worth $1.8 million before applicable withholding.

Walmart will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The person holding the winning ticket has not yet been publicly identified. Pennsylvania Lottery officials do not know the identity of a retail winner until the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated.

Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The Lottery recommends that anyone holding a winning ticket purchased at a retailer immediately sign the back before beginning the claims process.

The jackpot ticket was not the only winner Wednesday. More than 48,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes in the same drawing.

Match 6 Lotto tickets can be purchased at participating Pennsylvania Lottery retailers or online.

Key Points

  • A Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at the Cambria Township Walmart hit a $1.8 million jackpot Wednesday.
  • The winning ticket matched all six numbers: 13-22-32-38-42-48.
  • Walmart will receive a $10,000 selling bonus, while the jackpot winner will be identified only after the ticket is claimed and validated.

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