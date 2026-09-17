Quick Pick switch turns into $83K Racetrax win for Jessup woman

The longtime Maryland Lottery player credits the unexpected win to a message from her late husband

JESSUP, MD – A Jessup woman broke from her usual Racetrax routine, let Quick Pick choose her numbers and woke up the next morning to an $83,175 Maryland Lottery win that she believes carried a message from her late husband.

The longtime Racetrax player purchased the winning ticket Sept. 2 at High’s, located at 2861 Jessup Road in Jessup.

She does not regularly visit that store and made another unusual decision while buying her ticket: Instead of following her normal playing strategy, she allowed Quick Pick to select the numbers.

The next morning, the woman checked the ticket using the Maryland Lottery and My Lottery Rewards apps.

She scanned it several times because she was unsure she was reading the result correctly.

When the woman realized the ticket was worth $83,175, she screamed, prompting her daughter to rush into the room because she thought something had happened to her.

The winner claimed the prize Wednesday.

She told Lottery officials that she has played Racetrax nearly every day since a friend introduced her to the game years ago. She has previously collected several sizable prizes, including one worth more than $20,000.

The latest win came after the unexpected death of her husband, whom she refers to as her “angel.”

The woman told Lottery officials that the timing of the prize and the changes to her normal routine made her feel that her husband was still looking out for her.

After having several weeks to consider what to do with the winnings, she decided to put the money into savings.

The winner is a construction company CEO, mother and grandmother who also enjoys traveling and spending time with her family, according to the Maryland Lottery.

High’s will receive an $831.75 bonus for selling the winning Racetrax ticket.

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