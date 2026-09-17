More Than 200 Boats Are Coming to ShoreTown Ballpark for Jersey Shore’s Biggest Fall Boat Show

More than 200 boats will fill ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood for the 2026 Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo Sept. 25-27.

The 2026 Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo returns to Lakewood Sept. 25-27 with new 2027 models, an expanded boating marketplace, live music, kayaks and family activities.

LAKEWOOD, NJ — ShoreTown Ballpark will trade baseball for boats next weekend when more than 200 vessels roll into Lakewood for one of the Jersey Shore’s largest fall boating events.

The 2026 Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo runs Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27 at the home of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, bringing marine dealers, manufacturers, boating businesses and families together for three days of boat shopping and entertainment.

Organized by the Marine Trades Association of New Jersey, the event will include new 2027 models, pre-owned boats, an expanded Boater’s Marketplace, live music, marine electronics, kayaks and activities for children.

More than 200 boats headed to Lakewood

The centerpiece of the show will be more than 200 boats that visitors can climb aboard and compare.

The lineup includes center consoles, fishing boats, bowriders, pontoons, cruisers, luxury yachts, family boats and pre-owned vessels.

Some of the newest 2027 models will be displayed alongside end-of-season inventory, giving buyers an opportunity to compare boats from multiple dealers at one location.

Organizers say dealers will also offer show pricing, financing opportunities, package deals and end-of-season incentives.

“The Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo gets bigger and better every year, and 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting show,” MTA/NJ Executive Director Melissa Danko said.

“We’re bringing together new exhibitors, new boat lines, more boating products and electronics, and the great live music our attendees enjoyed last year,” Danko said. “It’s a fun, affordable way to experience everything the boating industry has to offer in one place.”

The event’s official Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo page confirms the Sept. 25-27 dates and says both new and pre-owned boats will be displayed throughout ShoreTown Ballpark.

Boater’s Marketplace gets bigger for 2026

This year’s Boater’s Marketplace is being expanded with more equipment, accessories and services.

Visitors will be able to browse marine electronics, safety equipment, boating accessories, apparel, kayaks and other products.

Chart House Marine Electronics & Outfitters, the show’s premier sponsor, will showcase electronics and vessel-outfitting products.

Yakkity Yak Kayaks will also participate, bringing kayaks to the show along with on-site demonstrations.

For boat owners preparing for 2027, the marketplace will offer an opportunity to shop for upgrades and equipment without purchasing a new vessel.

More New Jersey, Jersey Shore and Ocean County news is available from Shore News Network.

Live music returns to ShoreTown Ballpark

The “Rock the Boat Show” live music component will return after being added to the expo last year.

Bands will perform throughout the weekend while visitors walk through the boat displays, shop the marketplace and visit food and beverage vendors.

Organizers are positioning the event as more than a traditional sales show, with entertainment designed to make it a destination for families and visitors who may not currently own a boat.

Kids can hunt for prizes and run the bases

Children will have their own activities at the ballpark.

A nautical-themed “I Spy” scavenger hunt will send young visitors searching throughout the show for boating-related objects, with fishing and boating prizes available.

Families will also have opportunities to experience ShoreTown Ballpark beyond the boat displays, including running the bases at the home of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Children 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

One online ticket will cover three events

MTA/NJ is also adding an unusual incentive for people purchasing tickets online.

According to organizers, an online ticket for the September show will also provide admission to the New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo scheduled for Feb. 4-7, 2027 in Edison and Jersey Shore BlueClaws Opening Day in April 2027.

That effectively gives online buyers admission to three events with one ticket purchase.

General admission to the Lakewood show is $10 per person. Parking is free.

New Jersey’s marine industry behind the show

The Marine Trades Association of New Jersey was established in 1972 and represents marine-related businesses across the state. The nonprofit organization works to promote and protect New Jersey’s recreational boating industry and waterways.

The organization produces both the fall Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo in Lakewood and the winter New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo in Edison.

Proceeds from the Lakewood event return to MTA/NJ to support the organization’s recreational boating industry programs.

When is the Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo?

The show opens at noon Friday, Sept. 25 and runs until 6 p.m.

Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the final day runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ShoreTown Ballpark is located at 2 Stadium Way in Lakewood, near Cedar Bridge and New Hampshire avenues.

Food, beverages, beer and snacks will be available for purchase throughout the weekend.

For boat buyers, it offers a chance to compare more than 200 vessels without driving from dealership to dealership. For everyone else, organizers are banking on music, food, kayaks and family activities to turn the ballpark into a three-day celebration of life on the Jersey Shore.