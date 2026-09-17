Toms River Helping Seniors Get a Head Start on Medicare Open Enrollment as Appointments Fill Up

About 65 seniors attended a Medicare presentation hosted by Mayor Daniel Rodrick and the Toms River Senior Center ahead of the Oct. 15 start of enrollment.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — With Medicare Open Enrollment less than a month away, dozens of Toms River seniors gathered this week to get a head start on understanding their coverage options and changes coming in 2027.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick and the Toms River Senior Center hosted a Medicare Open Enrollment General Membership Meeting presented by Arocho Insurance. Township officials said approximately 65 seniors attended the program.

Medicare Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15

The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. During that window, Medicare recipients can review their coverage and make certain changes for the following year.

Toms River Senior Center – Open House

Depending on their existing coverage, beneficiaries can switch Medicare Advantage plans, move between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, or join, drop or change a Medicare prescription drug plan. Changes made during the enrollment period generally take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Medicare recommends reviewing coverage annually because plan costs and benefits can change from year to year. Changes in prescriptions, doctors or personal health needs can also affect whether an existing plan remains suitable.

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Toms River Senior Center scheduling appointments

The Toms River Senior Center is now scheduling appointments to assist residents during the enrollment period, and township officials said appointments are filling quickly.

The center’s Senior Outreach Program provides residents with assistance involving Medicare, prescription drug plans and other benefit programs. State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselors are also available through the center.

Seniors seeking an appointment can call 732-341-1000, ext. 8460.

The Toms River Senior Center is located at 652 Garfield Avenue and serves township residents age 60 and older. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can also review coverage options and official enrollment information directly through Medicare.