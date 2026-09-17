Two Boys Stabbed During Street Fight on Fulton Street in Brooklyn

The NYPD is searching for a man accused of stabbing two 15-year-old boys during a confrontation on Fulton Street in Brooklyn.

Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing both teenagers after a verbal dispute escalated into a physical confrontation on Fulton Street.

BROOKLYN, NY — Two 15-year-old boys were stabbed during an afternoon confrontation on a Brooklyn street, and the NYPD is asking the public to help identify the man investigators say attacked them.

The incident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in front of 1531 Fulton Street, within the NYPD’s 79th Precinct.

Verbal dispute escalates on Fulton Street

Police said the two teenagers became involved in a verbal dispute with an unidentified man.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, according to investigators. During the fight, police said the man pulled an unknown sharp object and stabbed both boys.

One teenager was stabbed once in the left thigh. The second was stabbed once in the left side of his abdomen.

The NYPD did not provide additional information about the teenagers’ conditions in its public appeal for information.

Suspect fled toward Throop Avenue

After the stabbing, the suspect ran from the scene and headed northbound on Throop Avenue, police said.

No arrest had been announced when NYPD Crime Stoppers released its appeal Wednesday seeking information about the assault.

The incident occurred within the NYPD’s 79th Precinct, which serves the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn.

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NYPD seeks information

Anyone with information about the stabbing or the identity of the suspect can contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online or through @NYPDTips on X.

Police say all Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted anonymously.