Gunman Opens Fire at Group on Bronx Street Sending Panic Throughout Neighborhood

The NYPD is searching for this suspect after investigators say a gunman opened fire at a group of people on East Burnside Avenue in the Bronx.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired at several people on East Burnside Avenue before running toward East 178th Street.

BRONX, NY — The NYPD is searching for a gunman accused of opening fire at a group of people on a Bronx street Friday night before fleeing on foot.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:36 p.m. Sept. 11 in front of 292 East Burnside Avenue, within the NYPD’s 46th Precinct, according to police.

Gunman fires at group on East Burnside Avenue

Investigators said the unidentified man displayed a firearm and discharged it toward a group of unidentified people.

Police have not said whether anyone was struck or injured.

After the gunfire, the suspect ran from the area and headed westbound toward East 178th Street, according to the NYPD.

Authorities are seeking the man for reckless endangerment. No arrest had been announced when the NYPD released its public appeal for information Wednesday.

More New York, crime and public safety coverage is available from Shore News Network.

NYPD asks public for help identifying suspect

The shooting occurred within the 46th Precinct, which covers portions of the western Bronx including Fordham, University Heights, Morris Heights and Mount Hope.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the suspect to contact investigators.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Information can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.