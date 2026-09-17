Search for missing 15-year-old Frederick girl intensifies with urgent plea for surveillance video

Police are asking residents and businesses to check cameras for Valeria Castellanos more than a week after she was last seen

FREDERICK, MD – The search for a missing 15-year-old Frederick girl has expanded to doorbell and surveillance cameras, with police asking residents and businesses to review video that could show where Valeria Castellanos went after she was last seen leaving Boysenberry Lane more than a week ago.

The Frederick Police Department issued its latest request Wednesday while continuing to search for Castellanos, whose date of birth is May 3, 2011.

She was last seen at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 7 leaving the 500 block of Boysenberry Lane.

Police said Castellanos left in an unknown direction.

Investigators are now asking residents and businesses in areas identified by the department to review security cameras, doorbell cameras and other surveillance footage for anything that may help locate her.

Police are seeking footage that captures Castellanos or anything else that could be relevant to the investigation.

Castellanos is described as Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-2 and 105 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that reaches her hips.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink tank top, beige pants and pink Crocs and was carrying a black purse.

Police said Castellanos has a piercing in her right nostril and a belly button piercing.

She also carries an inhaler because she has asthma.

Anyone with potentially relevant video or information can submit it directly to the Frederick Police Department through its evidence portal at https://frederickpdmd.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/2026-057308.

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