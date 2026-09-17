18-year-old accused in armed DC carjacking and separate pistol-whipping arrested

A regional fugitive task force arrested the Arlington man nearly three months after the first alleged attack

WASHINGTON, DC – An 18-year-old Virginia man accused of taking part in an armed Northeast DC carjacking and later pistol-whipping another victim in Southeast DC was arrested Tuesday by a regional fugitive task force.

Jehvae Armani Boone, 18, of Arlington, was taken into custody pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The first alleged attack occurred June 24 at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Parkside Place in Northeast DC.

MPD said multiple suspects approached a victim’s vehicle, displayed firearms and demanded that the victim get out.

The suspects allegedly drove away in the victim’s vehicle before officers arrived.

Less than three weeks later, on July 13 at approximately 11:09 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Anacostia Road in Southeast DC for a reported assault.

During that incident, police allege a suspect assaulted the victim by striking them with a firearm before fleeing.

Detectives connected Boone to the two cases during their investigation, according to MPD.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Boone Tuesday.

He was charged with armed carjacking and assault with a dangerous weapon involving pistol-whipping.

MPD said the armed carjacking remains under investigation, indicating investigators are still working the case involving the additional suspects described in the initial incident.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a violent crime in the District.

The charges are accusations, and Boone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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