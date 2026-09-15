Gunman with red backpack sought after armed robbery on 11th Street in Northwest DC

DC police launched an overnight search for a suspect dressed in black after a gun was reported in the robbery

WASHINGTON, DC – A gunman carrying a red backpack was being sought after an armed robbery on 11th Street in Northwest DC early Monday, with police saying the suspect was last seen walking north after the crime.

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the armed robbery in the 3500 block of 11th Street NW, according to an AlertDC notification issued at approximately 12:33 a.m.

Police described the person being sought as a Black male wearing all black clothing and carrying a red backpack.

The suspect was last seen walking northbound on 11th Street, according to the alert.

The initial notification classified the incident as an armed robbery involving a gun.

Police did not provide information about the victim, whether anyone was injured or what was taken during the robbery.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. Anyone who encounters a person matching the description should not approach and should call 911.

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