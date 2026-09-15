Armed man on Lime bike steals 53-year-old’s moped before cops catch him riding it police say

Baltimore police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the rider before taking his 2025 moped

BALTIMORE, MD – An armed man riding a Lime bicycle allegedly stopped a 53-year-old moped rider on a Baltimore street Monday, pointed a handgun at him and stole his 2025 moped before officers caught the suspect riding it a short time later.

The armed carjacking was reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. near Bernard Drive and Georgetown Road, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The victim told Southern District officers that he had been riding his 2025 moped when a suspect riding a Lime bicycle stopped him.

Police allege the suspect pointed a handgun at the 53-year-old man and demanded the moped.

The victim complied and surrendered the vehicle before the suspect fled, according to police.

After the victim contacted police, responding officers began searching for the suspect.

Officers located a man riding the stolen moped a short time later and took him into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Dontay Friday, 23.

Friday was transported to Central Booking and charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery and multiple handgun violations.

Police did not provide additional information about the handgun or specify whether a weapon was recovered during the arrest.

The charges are accusations, and Friday is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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