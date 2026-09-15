Five suspects wanted after armed robbery in Northeast DC

DC police say one of the five suspects was armed with a handgun during the overnight robbery

WASHINGTON, DC – Five suspects dressed in black were sought after an armed robbery in Northeast DC early Monday, with police warning that one member of the group was reported to have a handgun.

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the robbery in the 1800 block of Central Place NE, according to an AlertDC notification issued at approximately 2:03 a.m.

Police said they were searching for five Black male suspects, all described as wearing black clothing.

One of the five was reported to be armed with a handgun.

The initial alert did not provide information about the victim, what was taken or whether anyone was injured during the robbery.

Police also did not release additional descriptions of the suspects or information about how they fled the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

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