Queens supermarket sells winning lottery ticket

A Key Food in Corona sold the only top-prize ticket from the evening drawing
CORONA, NY – A Queens supermarket sold the only top-prize TAKE 5 ticket from Monday night’s drawing, with the winning ticket purchased at a Key Food on 108th Street in Corona.
The New York Lottery announced the winning ticket Tuesday.
Key Food, located at 46-20 108th St. in Corona, sold the ticket from Monday’s TAKE 5 evening drawing.
The ticket is worth $30,066.
TAKE 5 numbers are selected from a field of one through 39, with drawings held twice each day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year following the drawing date.
The Lottery did not provide information about the person who purchased the winning ticket.
The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during fiscal year 2025-2026.
Key Points
- Key Food at 46-20 108th St. in Corona sold the only top-prize ticket from Monday evening’s TAKE 5 drawing.
- The winning ticket is worth $30,066.
- New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.