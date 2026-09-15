Man shot near DC school in Southeast DC with gunman still at large

The victim was found wounded on G Street Monday night and rushed to a hospital conscious and breathing

WASHINGTON, DC – A man was shot near a school in Southeast DC Monday night, leaving him wounded and hospitalized while the shooter remained at large into Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of G Street SE, near KIPP DC.

Officers responding to the scene found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital for treatment. Additional information about the extent of his injuries was not provided.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Information about what led to the shooting, how many shots were fired or whether the victim knew the shooter was not immediately available.

Police also had not released a description of a suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or submit a text tip to 50411.

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